Police probe alleged shooting at Troy apartment complex
The Detroit News
Troy — Police are investigating a reported shooting Monday at an apartment complex in Troy.
The incident was reported around 4 p.m. at Charter Square Apartments near Rochester Road.
Officers on the scene did not provide details.
At least 10 police cars and an ambulance were near a unit on Charter Drive.
Officers walked a woman out of an apartment. She remained near an unmarked police car.
The Troy Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.