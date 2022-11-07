Police probe alleged shooting at Troy apartment complex

The Detroit News

Troy — Police are investigating a reported shooting Monday at an apartment complex in Troy.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. at Charter Square Apartments near Rochester Road.

Officers on the scene did not provide details.

At least 10 police cars and an ambulance were near a unit on Charter Drive.

Officers walked a woman out of an apartment. She remained near an unmarked police car.

The Troy Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.