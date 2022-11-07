Suspect charged in Nov. 1 shooting in Farmington

A convicted felon has been charged in a shooting last week in Farmington that left a man in critical condition, police said Monday.

Matthew Miquel Jones, 40, of Farmington Hills, was charged Saturday in Farmington Hills' 47th District Court with assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.

A judge set his bond at $1 million and scheduled his next court appearance for Nov. 16, officials said.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the armed robbery charge, up to two years for the using a firearm during a felony charge, and up to five years for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jones has a number of previous convictions for offenses such as armed robbery and carrying a concealed weapon going back to 2005, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. He was discharged from prison in 2020 after being sentenced in 2013 for armed robbery.

Authorities accuse Jones of shooting a man in the 33200 block of Slocum Street near Grand River Avenue and Farmington Road. The victim had called the police at about 8:15 a.m. to report someone had slashed a tire on his pickup truck.

After hanging up with dispatchers, the victim called back to report he had been shot.

Officers arrived at the victim's address and found him laying next to his truck, police said. They rendered first aid before medics arrived and took the man to a hospital.

Investigators are asking the public for help to determine the relationship between Jones and a Ford Fusion with tinted windows and no license plate that was seen leaving the crime scene. Anyone with information about the vehicle should call the Farmington Public Safety Department at (248) 474-5500 ext. 2239.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez