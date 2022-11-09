Stevens prevails over Ambrose for Oakland County U.S. House seat

Democratic U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens was reelected to a third term in Congress on Tuesday, prevailing over Republican Mark Ambrose in Oakland County’s 11th District.

Stevens of Birmingham had 63% of the vote and Ambrose of Bloomfield Township had 37%, with 38%of votes counted, according to unofficial returns.

Stevens’ victory in the new 11th District follows a hard-fought Democratic primary in which she defeated fellow Rep. Andy Levin of Bloomfield Township by 20 percentage points.

Stevens had flipped a GOP district in 2018 to succeed retiring Rep. Dave Trott, but the new lines of the 11th District are much more favorable to Democrats after the redistricting process.

Stevens, 39, serves on the House Education and Labor Committee and the House Science, Space and Technology panel, chairing the Subcommittee on Research & Technology.

Ambrose is an Oakland County native, a financial analyst and former Army reservist.

Stevens' campaign spent about $5 million on her bid for re-election, including primary expenditures, to Ambrose’s $395,200.

