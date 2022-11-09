Fire at Pontiac townhouse sends 5 to hospital

Pontiac — Five people, including an 8-month-old baby boy, were sent to a local hospital Tuesday after an explosion and fire at an apartment complex, officials said.

A 24-year-old Oxford Township woman and a 33-year-old Pontiac woman were taken to a hospital where they are both listed in stable condition, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The 8-month-old, a 30-year-old Pontiac woman, and a 32-year-old Pontiac man were all taken to a hospital where they were treated and released, authorities said.

They also said the cause of the fire may be a gas leak, but continue to investigate.

Crews with the Waterford Regional Fire Department and Oakland County Sheriff's deputies were called at about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday to a location in the 100 block of Leonard Lane near M-59 and North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for a report of an explosion and fire.

First responders arrived and found a townhouse fully engulfed in flames. The fire also spread to an unoccupied neighboring unit, authorities said.

Officials said the townhouse's occupants had exited the building and the fire was extinguished. Medics arrived and tended to the victims.

Investigators said the victims told them that they had heard a loud bang and then saw smoke and fire.

