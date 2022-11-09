Early results: Oakland County state House races

Republican candidates in three competitive Oakland County state House districts were leading against their Democratic opponents in early election results Tuesday.

Incumbent Rep. Mike Harris of the 52nd District was leading Democrat Robin McGregor with 69% of the vote, with just over 25% of the vote counted.

In the 54th House district, Republican Donni Steele was leading Democrat Shadia Martini – both vying for an open seat — with 57.7% of the vote, with 23% of votes counted.

And in the 55th House District, incumbent GOP Rep. Mark Tisdel was beating Democrat Patricia Bernard with nearly 61% of the vote, with 32% of votes counted.

The races will help determine whether Democrats are able to take control of the state Legislature following the redistricting of Michigan's congressional and state legislative districts. In the 52nd and 55th districts, two Republican incumbents are defending their seats against Democratic challengers who would be new to elected office. In the 54th District, candidates are running for an open seat.

In the run-up to the election, state House candidates in the competitive Oakland County districts generally ranked the economy, abortion rights and education among the top issues on which they were running – with Democrats and Republicans offering differing visions to voters.

52nd House District race

In the new 52nd House District, Harris is defending his House seat against McGregor, a political newcomer. The 52nd District covers the Clarkston, Independence Township and Waterford Township area. Both candidates live in Waterford Township.

Harris, 49, is a career law enforcement officer who retired last year from the Waterford Township Police Department after a 25-year career there. He also owns a security consulting business. He was elected to the state House in May in a special election following Rep. Andrea Schroeder's death.

Harris previously told The Detroit News that his top priority if elected to a full term would be to provide economic relief for residents, noting that he supports Republican efforts to lower the state's 4.25% income tax. He describes himself as "pro-life" and is opposed to Proposal 3, the ballot initiative that, if approved by voters, would enshrine reproductive rights in the state Constitution.

McGregor, meanwhile, was motivated to run for elected office by the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling on abortion rights. She is in favor of Proposal 3.

McGregor has worked for Consumers Energy for more than 30 years, fixing and maintaining gas lines. She previously served on her local school board and as president of her union.

Mary Gonzales of Waterford said in an interview at her polling location that she voted for Republican candidates in all of the partisan races, including for Harris and for GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon. What influenced her voting decisions, she said, was a desire for "change. And just many things. The school system is down the drain."

She espoused anti-LGBTQ views that she said were influenced by her Christian faith and said she was concerned about gender identity and sexuality being promoted to children — a topic that Republicans have made central to the election. Gonzales said that "as far as I'm concerned, (Trump is) still our president," and expressed opposition to the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. She voted against all three statewide initiatives that were on the ballot.

"Our country just has to be put back together," she said.

54th House District race

The 54th state House district includes parts of Auburn Hills, Bloomfield Hills, Bloomfield Township, Oakland Township and all of Orion Township.

Martini, 57, of Bloomfield Township, is a Syrian immigrant who came to the U.S. nearly 30 years ago. She earned a degree in architectural engineering at the University of Aleppo, did research at Austria's University of Economics and later earned an MBA from the University of Michigan. She now owns her own real estate brokerage, construction company and medical spa.

Martini became involved in politics as a human rights advocate after the Syrian civil war started in 2011. Her top priorities if elected, she previously told The News, are leveraging her experience as a small business owner to help alleviate the economics stresses Michigan residents and businesses are feeling; improving education and helping retain graduates; and protecting reproductive rights. She is in favor of Prop 3.

Steele, 58, of Lake Orion, has a bachelor's degree in business management from Western Michigan University and worked in real estate for about 20 years, including as a managing partner, broker and owner of a firm. She served as an Orion Township trustee from 2012-2016, and is now the township's treasurer.

Her top priorities, she previously said, are education, the economy, and crime. She would like to see state spending reduced, more support for law enforcement, and the establishment of an education task force made up of parents and teachers. She is opposed to Prop 3.

Barrett Hall, 35, of Lake Orion said Tuesday that he voted for a mix of Republicans — including Dixon and Steele — and Democrats — including Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel. He voted against all of the statewide ballot initiatives because he felt that otherwise solid proposals were ruined by having "too much in them."

His vote for governor was influenced by a desire for change, he said: "I thought the way COVID was handled wasn't the best way."

55th House District race

Tisdel, of Rochester Hills, also is opposed to Proposal 3. Tisdel, 67, is running for re-election in the new 55th House District, which includes Rochester Hills, Rochester and part of Oakland Township. He is being challenged by Bernard, 64, of Rochester Hills.

Tisdel previously ran an insurance agency that specialized in medical malpractice insurance. He served on the Rochester Hills City Council for eight years before he was elected to the Legislature in 2020. Tisdel's top priorities, he said, are tackling the economy and inflation.

Bernard retired from the U.S. Department of Army after 34 years, runs a semi-truck business, and is a real estate broker. She was motivated to run for office, she said, because she believes women's rights, civil rights, voting rights and democracy are "being attacked."

If elected, her top priorities would be to ensure that tax dollars go only to public schools rather than private schools; gun reform; protecting abortion rights (she supports Proposal 3); improving mental health support in the state; improving health care for veterans; and investing in clean energy.

Dodi June, 50, of Rochester said she continued her longtime support of Democrats by voting a straight Democratic ticket, including Bernard. She supported all three ballot initiatives, and was especially influenced this election cycle by the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

"I always vote, but the Roe decision was top for me. Prop 2 was also very important to me," she said. "With Prop 3, I'm very strongly pro-choice and feel the Supreme Court decision was a total mistake."

Other issues she was concerned about as a voter included immigration, promoting greater freedoms, enhancing voting rights, getting corporations to pay more taxes, and protecting democracy.

"The economics are important to me, but I think those come and go. And I don't think any one administration controls that," she said. Voting is "crucial for our democracy. I think the Jan. 6 insurrection made it very apparent how at-risk our democracy is in our country, and it was kind of eye-opening."

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski