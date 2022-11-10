Driver crashes into Royal Oak Twp. building

A driver suffered minor injuries after crashing into a vacant building in Royal Oak Township early Thursday morning, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers on patrol spotted a vehicle stopped against a building on Wyoming Avenue north of Northend Avenue, they said. The building had major damage to an exterior wall.

They spoke with the vehicle's driver, who was still sitting behind the steering wheel. Troopers rendered aid to him and determined he sustained minor cuts and an injury to one of his ankles.

Medics took the driver to a hospital. After he was treated, troopers cited the driver and he was released.

Investigators said neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in the crash.

They also said they made several attempts to contact the building's owner but have been unable to reach him.

