Farmington Hills student arrested on suspicion of posting images of peers on pornographic website

Farmington Hills — A student at North Farmington Hills High School was arrested Wednesday in connection with nonsexual photographs of female high school students that were posted on a pornographic website.

The 17-year-old suspect was identified and arrested by the Farmington Hills Police Department school liaison officer with the assistance of the school administration and the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office less than 24 hours after the initial complaint was made.

“The posting of images to websites with the intent to terrorize, frighten, intimidate, harass, or molest is a crime. Investigators will aggressively pursue these matters to the full extent of the law," the Farmington Hills Police Department said in a statement.

The department asks anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 248-871-2610.

The suspect has been released from the Farmington Hills Police Department into the custody of his parents, according to a statement from the department. The incident remains under investigation by police in conjunction with North Farmington High School administrators, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security.

hmackay@detroitnews.com