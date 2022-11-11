New charges filed against Oakland Co. doctor accused in sex assault

An Oakland County doctor accused of criminal sexual conduct last month is facing new charges, Farmington Hills police said Friday.

The new allegations against Zvi Levran arose from investigations sparked by four new patient complaints after his arraignment on similar charges in October. Police accuse Levran of sexually abusing patients while performing medical examinations at his home office. They also said all of the patients told detectives the examinations were connected to youth hockey organizations in some way.

On Thursday, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized 10 counts of criminal sexual conduct charges against Levran in connection with the new complaints. The charges are one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and eight counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King commended those who'd already come forward and encouraged others who may have had similar experiences with the accused doctor to reach out to police.

"Due to the nature and seriousness of the crime, investigators are concerned that other patients may have had similar experiences with Dr. Levran but may not have yet come forward," said police in a press release.

If convicted on the latest charges, Levran faces up to 15 years in prison for second-degree criminal sexual conduct, 15 years for third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and up to two years for each count of the last charge.

Officials said Levran turned himself in to Farmington Hills police at the department's headquarters and was taken into custody. They said he is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges in the coming days.

Last month, Levran was accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old man during a medical examination at the physician's home office. He was charged with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. A judge set his bond at $100,000 and ordered Levran to wear an electronic tether and banned him from treating patients at his home office and from having contact with minors.

