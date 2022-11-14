Ferndale High, Middle schools closed due to threat

Ferndale High and Middle schools are closed Monday due to a threat that was made against the high school, officials said.

Ferndale Schools said the threat was made from an anonymous account on Instagram.

The 2,975-student district informed parents Sunday about the closures in a letter from the district's superintendent, Bobbie Hayes Goodrum.

"Out of an abundance of caution and to allow the Ferndale Police Department time to fully investigate, we will be closing Ferndale High School and Ferndale Middle School tomorrow, Monday, November 14th, 2022," the letter said. "The safety and security of our students and staff is our highest priority. We encourage anyone who has any information regarding this matter to visit our website and submit an anonymous report via OK2SAY."

