Whitmore Lake man dies after crashing vehicle into a tree in Lyon Township

A Whitmore Lake man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a tree Monday in Lyon Township, officials said.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies have identified the man as Seth Lowry, 35.

According to a preliminary investigation, Lowry at about 4:45 a.m. was driving a 2022 Kia Niro west on Pontiac Trail near Willow Lane when the crash happened. Investigators said his vehicle drifted off of the right side ofthe road and collided with a tree.

Officials said Lowry was pronounced dead at the scene. They said he was the only occupant in the vehicle andhe was not wearing a safety belt.

Police also said alcohol and drugs appear to be factors in the crash.

