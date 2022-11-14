Whitmore Lake man dies after crashing vehicle into a tree in Lyon Township
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
A Whitmore Lake man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a tree Monday in Lyon Township, officials said.
Oakland County Sheriff's deputies have identified the man as Seth Lowry, 35.
According to a preliminary investigation, Lowry at about 4:45 a.m. was driving a 2022 Kia Niro west on Pontiac Trail near Willow Lane when the crash happened. Investigators said his vehicle drifted off of the right side ofthe road and collided with a tree.
Officials said Lowry was pronounced dead at the scene. They said he was the only occupant in the vehicle andhe was not wearing a safety belt.
Police also said alcohol and drugs appear to be factors in the crash.
