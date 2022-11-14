Oakland University police seek possibly armed men on campus

Oakland University Police Monday are looking for two possible armed men near Adams Road and Walton Boulevard.

They are urging students who live on campus to stay indoors following an incident that happened at about 4 a.m. Commuters are also advised not to come to campus and all activities have been delayed until 10 a.m.

Officials with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the search is connected to three stolen vehicles, a gunfight with a security guard and a car chase that began in Genesee County. The suspects crashed at least one of the vehicles and fled on foot.

Deputies and police are searching for the suspects with canine units.

Oakland University Police, who are working with multiple police agencies including Auburn Hills, warned students and staff via Twitter early Monday of the evolving situation and search.

Authorities said both of the men they're searching for have slim builds and one of them is wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, they said.

Oakland University in Rochester has roughly 13,700 students, about 14% of which live on campus.

