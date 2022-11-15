Ferndale High, Middle schools placed on lockdown after threat

Ferndale High School and Ferndale Middle School are on lockdown Tuesday due to a threat, one day after they were closed Monday for a separate threat.

According to a text message sent to parents Tuesday morning by school district officials, a threatening note was found in a bathroom in the school building and police are investigating, they said. Instruction at both schools continues, officials also said.

The news comes a day after police arrested a female student accused of making a threat against the school on social media and prompted officials to close both the high school and middle school. The district said the threat was made Sunday night from an anonymous account on Instagram.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez