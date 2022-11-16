Man, 67, dies after crash Wednesday on Novi Road

Novi — Police are investigating a Wednesday morning car crash that left a 67-year-old man dead.

The crash happened at about 7 a.m. on Novi Road between Trans X and Gen Mar Street, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Novi man was driving north on Novi Road when he lost control of his vehicle and went sideways into the southbound lane. His vehicle then collided with another car, driven by an 80-year-old Commerce Township woman.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital where the man was pronounced dead, police said. The woman driver was treated for minor injuries.

Authorities closed the road while they conducted an investigation but it has since reopened.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez