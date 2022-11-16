Police seek tips on man, woman in Pontiac retail fraud

Pontiac — A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for tips leading to the arrest of a man and a woman who used a stolen credit card number to buy paint equipment and supplies.

The suspects made the purchase on Nov. 2, 2022, at the Home Depot store at 545 South Telegraph Road in Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Investigators said they used a stolen credit card number to buy about $745 in merchandise. They were seen loading the items into a late-model black Dodge Ram pickup truck. The man then drives the truck away. The woman drove away in a newer silver Nissan Armada, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez