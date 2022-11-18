Judge rules to suppress evidence obtained improperly in Floyd Galloway trial

A judge ruled Wednesday to suppress evidence against an accused murderer, concluding that allowing it would violate the accused's due process rights.

Prosecutors will not be able to use information from and evidenced seized as a direct result of a lie detector test given to Floyd Galloway by his defense team as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Danielle Stislicki, 28, of Farmington Hills. Evidence seized from search warrants "that contained or (were) built upon the privileged information" will be determined at a different time.

Galloway's defense attorney, Ellen Michaels, said that Oakland County police officers, the state Attorney General's office and a private polygraph examiner shared results from a private lie detector test given to Floyd Galloway and used it to obtain search warrants and enable the AG's Office to build a case against Galloway in the Dec. 2, 2016, disappearance of Stislicki.

The polygraph examiner, Jim Hoppe, called former Troy Police Chief Gary Mayer and gave him specific information from Galloway's polygraph after Mayer agreed to try to keep Hoppe's identity confidential, according to the facts of the case. Mayer took notes and put them in a private police file.

During testimony, Mayer said that he had speculated Hoppe had the information because he had been working for an attorney. Attorney-client privilege also covers those hired by an attorney, something Mayer said he knew.

"Once the information was in hand, rather than pausing and making a different decision, one that respected the privilege or at least sought to mitigate the damage from the breach, the police intentionally intruded on the privileged relationship and used the information to locate and seize evidence," Judge Phyllis McMillen wrote in a 64-page opinion.

Mayer said he tried to convey the information to the Farmington Hills Police Department as quickly as possible to avoid evidence being lost because of an incoming snowstorm. He ended up calling Charles Nebus, the former Farmington Hills chief of police, and conveyed the information to him. Both police chiefs agreed the original source would be anonymous.

Police then used that information to find evidence, including Stislicki's Fitbit, keys and other items.

McMillen denied without prejudice Michaels' motion to have the case against Galloway dismissed entirely.

Michaels did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Galloway is being tried for murder after Stislicki disappeared outside her office in 2016. Stislicki's body has never been found, but an Oakland County medical examiner signed Stislicki's death certificate in 2018.

hharding@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Hayley__Harding