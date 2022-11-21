Judge Jamie Wittenberg of 44th District Court in Royal Oak dies at age 48

Jamie L. Wittenberg, a 48-year-old district court judge in Royal Oak with deep ties to Oakland County, died Sunday after a three-year battle with brain cancer, according to his family.

Wittenberg, a Huntington Woods native and longtime Berkley resident, was recently reelected to a third term to the bench as 44th District Court judge this month, where he ran unopposed. Shortly after the election, he was hospitalized.

In August, he had undergone his third brain surgery, according to his wife, Staci Wittenberg.

“He was generally regarded as one of the best-tempered, most well-liked judges in Oakland County, if not the state of Michigan,” said 44th District Court Judge Derek Meinecke on Sunday. Wittenberg doubled the size of sobriety court and helped found a teen court, a diversion program aimed at keeping juveniles out of the court system, Meinecke said.

“He was exactly the type of person that we should have with a robe on and on the bench," Meinecke said

His position will be filled by an appointment from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Meinecke said.

When Wittenberg first was elected in 2008, he was one of youngest people elected as a judge in Oakland County and the state, his wife said. He also was a former assistant prosecutor in Macomb and Wayne counties.

Wittenberg attended Indiana University before graduating from Wayne State Law School, where he was a two-time recipient of the Leonard R. Gilman scholarship.

Friends, colleagues, government officials and community groups paid tribute to Wittenberg on social media Sunday. “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Royal Oak District Court Judge Jamie Wittenberg. He was a respected jurist who represented his community with dignity and grace,” said Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel on Facebook.

"Judge Wittenberg was a Berkley resident and a fixture in both of our communitIes. He will be sorely missed. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers," the Royal Oak Police Department posted in on Facebook on Sunday evening.

In addition to his wife, Wittenberg is survived daughters Arielle, Talia, Brooke and Maya. His brother, Robert, is a former three-term state representative from Huntington Woods and currently serves as Oakland County treasurer.

A service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Dorfman Chapel, 30440 W. 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI.,. A shiva will be held from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday and from noon to 3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday.

