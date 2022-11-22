Food emergency requests rise as Oakland Co. group helps feed families for Thanksgiving

Pontiac — Emergency food requests have increased as costs for daily staples have risen because of inflation, a development that was on display Tuesday as the Lighthouse of Oakland County nonprofit packed and distributed last-minute food boxes for Thanksgiving.

The demand for emergency food is up this year as families face inflationary pressures, said Russell Estill, director of Lighthouse's food program. The demand at the Pontiac nonprofit has been particularly steep around the holidays, he said.

"Inflation is the biggest factor. People just can't afford a meal you know," Estill said. "… We're trying to make sure we provide that meal to them because it's the holidays. Our mission is to make sure that we provide as many turkeys, as much food, to people as possible."

"Since our first quarter — we started in July — we are over 21,000 individuals in the program, and it just keeps increasing every month," added Estill, whose group helps people in poverty with emergency shelter, emergency rent or utility assistance, and food.

Lighthouse ordered over 2,000 turkeys to distribute around Oakland County but the organization also receive extra donations from community groups, businesses, churches and individual community members.

Lighthouse had served about 2,400 families for Thanksgiving as of Tuesday, Lighthouse President and CEO Ryan Hertz said. Delivery drivers pick up turkeys and food boxes assembled at the warehouse and bring them to distribution centers in the community.

Lighthouse is making the most of limited resources compared with previous years, Hertz said. The nonprofit received federal money as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic through the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan to purchase food, but these funds are running out.

"A lot of those resources are at a conclusion, but the need has continued to increase as a result of inflationary pressure on households in our community," Hertz said. "Now, we're really relying on the private donor community to help us make meet that need."

"Families that typically wouldn't need to seek our assistance are, unfortunately, in the position where that's no longer the case."

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, joined employees of the Lighthouse emergency food distribution program at their Pontiac warehouse Tuesday afternoon to help with the packing and distribution of food boxes. He helped unload a van full of donations ranging from dry goods like cereal and granola bars to baby wipes and macaroni.

Peters, who has volunteered with Lighthouse for many years with his wife Colleen Ochoa, said he has come across many people in the community who they have helped in a time of need.

"If Lighthouse wasn't here, it would be very difficult for a lot of people who are struggling, certainly struggling just daily with the challenges they have," Peters said. "More families are finding themselves in a situation where they need a little extra help. And lighthouse and other nonprofit organizations all across Southeast Michigan in the state are all stepping up."

It is important to make sure families in need have a joyous holiday but are also taken care of in the months ahead, Peters said.

"It's a challenging time for them because they have to do more with less. But the need is great and these are organizations that bring out people from the community," Peters said. "It's about neighbors helping neighbors. It's really something pretty special."

