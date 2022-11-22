Memorial held for Northville couple killed in crash: 'My heart is in so much pain'

Northville Township — Family and friends gathered Monday night in Northville Township to remember a couple who died in a rollover crash earlier this month, leaving four children behind.

The memorial took place on the evening of what would have been Manal Kadry's 41st birthday. She died on Nov. 12 alongside her husband, Omar Salamen, 46, after their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree just after midnight near Seven Mile and Napier.

Uniformed first responders, neighbors, close friends and relatives attended in person, while nearly 300 people viewed the memorial service online via Facebook Live, listening to stories celebrating the lives of the couple.

Bassam Kadry, Manal's brother, shared a story of the two siblings growing up. When they were younger, Manal would come into his room around 11 p.m. and talk to him. She did this repeatedly and would leave around 11:21 p.m. After a couple of weeks he asked her, "Why are you doing this?"

"'So you never forget my birthday, 11-21,'" he recalled his sister telling him.

He said the couple were "master educators ... even upon their death, teaching us the master class in life," sharing how they always strived to listen to people without judgment and how important value and community were to them.

"Manal and Omar were people who were always thinking about other people first," Bassam Kadry said after the memorial opened with song and prayers. "They touched peoples' hearts and they touched peoples' minds.

"They loved everybody."

In an interview with The Detroit News, Bassam Kadry said said he hopes the memorial would provide a healing experience for first responders, neighbors in the family's Northville Township subdivision of Steeplechase, and the entire community.

"It's really jarring on your core emotions, and if you're a first responder in the field, you just have to go on to the next thing, and you never get a chance to heal," Kadry said. "Hopefully it will provide a degree of comfort to them, knowing that as a family and a community we ourselves are getting back on the track to comfort, and to some level of peace for everybody.

"It was a shock to the whole community."

Salamen was an oral and maxillofacial surgeon with a practice in Dexter, the Dexter Oral Surgery & Implant Center. Kadry was an interior designer and the owner of the Manal Kadry Design Collective.

Kadry said his sister had just launched her interior design career in 2021 after 17 years in education. She was a former teacher at University Prep Art and Design in Detroit.

In a long post on Facebook in June of this year, Manal said she left education because she "wanted to watch my miracle babies grow" and pursue a passion of hers. She thanked her husband and parents for their support in switching careers and dedicated the post to her kids.

Kadry said that planning a memorial to help people heal from the tragedy is exactly what the couple would have done.

"When your world is rocked this way you calibrate to what matters," Kadry said. "They manifested their love not just to each other but to others."

During the memorial on Monday night, He issued a series of calls to action, including asking people to consider donating to a campaign to support the couple's four children and share their stories of Kadry and Salamen.

Kadry told the crowd gathered that "my heart is in so much pain, but I'm here for all of you."

Before the memorial ended with a call to prayer and a moment of silence, Kadry said he was moved by the support amid the tragedy.

"From here on out you guys are a part of this community, part of the story, (it's) truly a blessing," he said.

