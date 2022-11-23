Gas leak in Brighton leads to short evacuation downtown

Brighton — A gas leak at Grand River and Main street downtown caused a brief evacuation of nearby businesses around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to Brighton Police Deputy Chief Craig Flood.

It appears the leak was caused by utility work and was outdoors but has since been cut off, Flood said. Repairs are beginning and everything, including businesses and traffic, reopened by 10:30 a.m.

The Brighton Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene in addition to DTE and Consumers Energy, Flood said. There is no current threat to the public.

