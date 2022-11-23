Oxford superintendent going on medical leave, resigning as schools chief

Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver announced his resignation Tuesday night saying he has been placed on a medical leave through next year.

Weaver, who has not been at the last two school board meetings, said his medical leave begins on Wednesday and his resignation would be effective Feb. 21, 2023.

Weaver said he will continue to participate in the district's independent review of the Nov. 30 attack, lead by Guidepost Solutions, and any responsibilities he has in legal proceedings. Killed in the attack inside Oxford High School were Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling. Six other students and one teacher were injured.

Board President Dan D’Alessandro made the announcement by reading a letter from Weaver, a 19-year district employee, at Tuesday night's board meeting. The school board accepted Weaver's resignation and appointed Anita Qonja-Collins, assistant superintendent of elementary instruction, as interim superintendent.

Treasurer Heather Shafer called Weaver a servant leader.

“He does not lead by authority. He leads to serve the people, he leads to serve the people he works for, the people he governs over, the student body and his community. That is exactly what Ken Weaver is,” she said.

Weaver said over the last few months, his own health, wellness and recovery from the Nov. 30 shooting have been greatly impacted by the stress and responsibility of his position as leader of the district.

"With the deterioration of my health, I come to understand that my own recovery path must now lead me away from Oxford Community Schools," Weaver said in his statement.

Weaver was appointed to the post in March, after former superintendent Tim Throne, who was superintendent at the time of the attack, retired.

Weaver had been Oxford's deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction since 2014.

He has two children at Oxford High School and two children who are graduates of the district.

Weaver started with the district in 2003, spending three years as an assistant principal at Oxford High then eight as principal at Oxford Middle School.

Weaver was leading the district of more than 7,100 students as it faced multiple lawsuits related to the shooting and is in the first year of its three-year recovery plan.

Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 criminal charges including terrorism causing death and first-degree murder, which carry up to life in prison, last month in connection with the mass shooting. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, will stand trial early next year on involuntary manslaughter charges.

jchambers@detroitnews.com