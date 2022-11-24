Oakland County doctor who worked with youth hockey clubs facing two more charges

Metro Detroit urologist Dr. Zvi Levran was arraigned on two more charges Wednesday in the investigation into allegations of sexual abuse while he was affiliated with multiple youth hockey programs.

Levran is facing a total of 19 charges, two of which were filed in a West Bloomfield court Wednesday. The two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct stem from an incident in August, according to court records.

Farmington Hills authorities have received numerous reports of criminal activity by Levran. Farmington Hills police Chief Jeff King said at a press conference last week that the department had received 33 additional tips since the doctor was arrested in October after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old man during a medical examination.

Farmington Hills police have established a 24-hour tip line in connection with the case or similar incidents. King said at the press conference that he wants "any other survivors to know any complaint received by the Farmington Hills Police Department will be investigated with the utmost seriousness, discretion and professionalism." Individuals with any information on Levran are encouraged by authorities to call the Farmington Hills police at (248) 871-2610.

Tips have come from multiple local communities around the state as well as from California, Georgia, North Carolina, Minnesota, Arizona and Canada, King said at the press conference.

Levran has been affiliated with several youth hockey teams in Michigan and has practiced medicine in multiple states, including Michigan, Ohio, Minnesota and Georgia. His main contact with kids and adults involved in the investigation was through youth hockey programs.

King and Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said last week they believe more individuals will come forward with tips about Levran.

"This is not a normal investigation or criminal prosecution," McDonald said. "Since this (investigation) began we have been inundated with contacts and tips and some really alarming data that makes us concerned about a lot more potential survivors."