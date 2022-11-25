91-year-old woman dies in Southfield house fire

Southfield — A 91-year-old woman died in a fire Thursday in her Southfield home, authorities said.

Fire chief Johnny Menifee said firefighters dispatched to the 29000 block of Leemoor Drive at 10:48 a.m. found the home engulfed in flames.

"The home was fully involved, with 30-40 foot flames coming from the center of the home," Menifee said. "We could not make sense of where it was coming from but it appeared to be from the center of the home."

They attempted to salvage the home and in the process, found the 91-year-old woman.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation. It's unknown if the home had working smoke detectors, Menifee said.

Menifee pressed for residents to make sure they have new, working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

So far this year, Michigan has had 111 deaths in 93 fires, an 11% increase, he said.

"Why I always say have working smoke detectors that are not over 10 years old is because 64% of our fires with these deaths have been between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. overnight," he said.

