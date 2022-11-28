GLWA begins second phase of Oakland County infrastructure construction

Great Lakes Water Authority and Oakland County road commission officials are teaming up on the second phase of significant infrastructure improvements near the Rochester Hills and Shelby Township border that they say will boost traffic flow and pedestrian safety, along with reliability of a water main that serves more than 1 million residents.

The improvements along Avon Road are between Dequindre Road and 23 Mile Road. GLWA’s 96-inch water main serves multiple communities.

East Avon Road will be closed to through traffic between the Avon and Dequindre Road roundabout to just west of the intersection of 23 Mile and Dequindre from Dec. 5 through approximately mid-August.

Starting in early April 2023, the intersection of 23 Mile and Dequindre will also be closed to through traffic. The detour route for through traffic will be Dequindre Road to Hamlin Road, east to Ryan Road, north to 23 Mile Road and west back to Dequindre Road and vice versa.

The project is expected to improve access for operations and maintenance, relocate the water main outside of businesses and backyards and improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety at critical intersections. GLWA will continue to provide drinking water to its member partner communities throughout construction.

“By coordinating these large infrastructure projects, we reduce the impact of construction on local communities," said Cheryl Porter, GLWA's Chief Operating Officer of Water and Field Services. "We look forward to continuing into phase two of this particular project, which will improve operations and maintenance of a very large water main that supplies water to three southeast Michigan counties.”

Phase two of the Avon Road infrastructure improvements also includes:

Installation of 2,200 linear feet of 96-inch diameter welded steel pipe, starting on Dequindre Road south of the Clinton River, crossing the Clinton River into Yates Cider Mill property, and traversing along East Avon Road to 23 Mile Road, terminating at Dequindre Road approximately 300 feet north of 23 Mile Road

Reconstruction and widening of East Avon Road

Construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Dequindre and 23 Mile Road

The replacement of the 61-inch-high by 84-inch-wide corrugated metal pipe (structural plate arch) culvert at the Yates mill race

The roadway and drinking water infrastructure improvements are coordinated to avoid disrupting new road pavement, as part of GLWA’s commitment to leveraging project resources and to lessen temporary traffic impacts. The project will also implement permanent roadway and pedestrian enhancements to the areas within the communities that are affected by construction.

“This project is a great example of public agencies working together to provide the best long-term outcome for our mutual customers while also reducing the short-term impact during construction,” Oakland Road Commission Board Chair Andrea LaLonde said. “The Dequindre/23 Mile roundabout will enhance traffic and pedestrian safety at the intersection and traffic flow along the corridor.”

The cities of Rochester and Rochester Hills, Shelby Township and the Macomb County Department of Roads are also partners in the multi-phase project.

