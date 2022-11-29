Class-action status sought for Oxford lawsuit stemming from 2021 shooting

A federal lawsuit against Oxford Community Schools to make changes in the school system in the wake of last year's deadly shooting at Oxford High School may be expanded to include all of the district's students.

Lawyers for a parents group called Change4Oxford said Tuesday they have filed a motion to amend their suit into a class-action complaint against the district and include every child in the 5,700-student district. The group originally filed the suit in June on behalf of 19 students, the attorneys said.

"Oxford Schools shockingly failed to meet the basic expectation of a safe learning environment on Nov. 30, 2021, and since then they have continued to leave students and parents completely unsure if they will encounter violence at school despite the massive wakeup call this tragedy provided," Scott Weidenfeller, an attorney with Grewal Law PLLC, who represents the parent's group.

The suit does not seek monetary damages but is asking for a federal order to require Oxford Community Schools to enforce and update its safety procedures and protocols. The group's attorneys said their request to turn the case into a class-action lawsuit is based upon "the constitutionally protected right of children to receive a public education, which includes the right to a safe learning environment."

Ethan Crumbley, 16, is accused of killing four classmates and injuring a teacher and six other students at Oxford High School in the Nov. 30 shooting. Crumbley pleaded guilty on Oct. 24 to terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted murder, and 12 counts of felony firearm. Ethan killed Oxford students Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, and Justin Shilling.

Ethan's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors accused them of "gross negligence" leading up to the murders. They face up to 15 years in prison.

On Monday, two former Oxford Community Schools board members alleged the district failed to follow its own threat assessment policies to prevent school violence before the Nov. 30 mass shooting at the high school.

"With new accusations this week by former school authorities that virtually no effective safety efforts had been implemented by the district, we are even more confident that our lawsuit seeking court-ordered violence prevention plans is vital to the future protection of every student in the district," Weidenfeller said.

