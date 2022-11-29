Madison Heights police seek tips on suspect in fatal hit-and-run

Madison Heights police are asking the public for help to find the driver of a Jeep Gladiator who ran over and killed a man Friday.

Officials said the incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a mobile phone store near 14 Mile and Interstate 75.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 50-year-old man exited his silver Saturn Ion and was run over by a black Jeep Gladiator with tinted windows. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said. The Jeep's driver fled the scene before police arrived.

Detectives said the victim was involved in an altercation before he was struck by the truck.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect driver should call Madison Heights Police at (248) 585-2100.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez