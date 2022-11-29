'Moonbeams' returns to Beaumont's children's hospital to lift kids' spirits

After a two-year hiatus, the effort to brighten some children's spirits by shining flashlights at their hospital room windows is back.

And Corewell Health East, formerly known as Beaumont Health, is looking for sunny people to spread the cheer.

The hospital's "Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams" program is set for Dec. 9-24 at Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital in Royal Oak. For 10 minutes at 8 p.m. each night, people will shine beams of light at the windows of the hospital's pediatric unit for children to enjoy. Patients also shine down their own lights.

Beaumont Hospital has hosted the event since 2017 but it was put on hold in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be back again to offer this extraordinary program to our patients and their families," Kathleen Grobbel, Child Life supervisor at the hospital and the effort's co-leader, said in a statement. "It’s a truly tangible experience, one in which patients, families and even members of our health care team feel cherished and cared for during what might otherwise be a difficult time."

Officials also said the event may be canceled if infection rates of RSV, COVID-19 or the flu are too high. They said they are monitoring the rates. The health system said last week it has seen a drop in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) pediatric hospitalizations.

Anyone interested in participating should arrive at the hospital by 7:45 p.m. and gather on the sidewalk near the hospital's Medical Office Building and across from its East Entrance. Groups of 10 or more are asked to register online.

However, people experiencing cold, flu or COVID-19 symptoms should stay home. Participants should not bring drones or laser pointers. They should also not enter the hospital.

