Semi-truck crash closes WB & EB lanes of I-696 near Telegraph

All three lanes of westbound Interstate 696 are closed and two eastbound lanes are blocked near Telegraph Road in Southfield after a crash early Wednesday that left steel coils on the freeway, Michigan State Police said.

Officials said the lanes will likely be closed for hours and urge motorists to avoid the area.

Police said a semi-truck crashed into the median wall and steel coils rolled onto the roadway.

