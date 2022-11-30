Tips sought on Pontiac woman missing since September

Oakland County Sheriff's Office investigators are asking for the public's help to find a Pontiac woman with mental health issues who has been missing for more than four months.

Paris Angel Marve, 32, was reported missing by her family on Sept. 10, 2022, according to authorities. She has not been seen or heard from since July 21, they said.

Detectives have searched for Marve in Pontiac and Detroit but have not been able to locate her.

Marve is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall, about 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, light-colored blue jeans, and black Adidas shoes.

Her family told police she is bi-polar, has a history of schizophrenia and is likey without her medications. They also said she has a history of substance abuse.

Anyone with information on Marve's whereabouts should call the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at (248) 858-4950.

