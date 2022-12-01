150 Oakland County residents had their criminal records expunged. Here's how you can too.

More than 250 criminal convictions of 150 Oakland County residents have been expunged in the past 18 months through the Oakland County Clean Slate Program, according to a county press release.

The program launched in spring 2021, aiming to help people wipe their criminal charges from the public record. This opens the door to better jobs, housing and education opportunities, the county said in the press release.

Several of the people who had their records expunged had convictions that were several decades old, including a mother of four who stole two rolls of aluminum foil in 1981 and was convicted of a misdemeanor, a business executive who could not previously join charitable organizations because of two drug convictions in the '90s and a woman whose felony larceny conviction from 1990 was preventing her from obtaining her certified public accountant license despite having a master's degree in accounting.

“The successes of the Oakland County Clean Slate program have exceeded our expectations,” said County Executive David Coulter. “Oakland County leads the state in expungements, and this is a testament to our team’s tireless efforts and commitment to helping our residents.”

The program provides free legal aid to Oakland County residents with specific criminal convictions.

Up to three felony convictions can be expunged after seven years (though only two can be for assaultive crimes). An unlimited number of misdemeanor convictions can be expunged after three years. Serious misdemeanors and one felony conviction can be expunged after five years.

Traffic offenses are eligible for expungement, except for people with more than one operating while intoxicated conviction and cases involving injury or death.

Also not eligible for expungement are:

Felonies that carry a maximum punishment of life in prison

Attempt to commit a felony with a maximum punishment of life in prison

Felony domestic violence (if the person had a previous misdemeanor domestic violence conviction)

Child abuse

Most criminal sexual conduct convictions

People can apply for assistance with getting their record expunged online. Due to a high demand, it may take up to 90 days to hear back on eligibility. The expungement process typically takes three to six months to complete.

“We’re having a positive impact on so many people and employers,” Jennifer Llewellyn, director of Oakland County Michigan Works!, said in a statement. “There are countless stories of people who have had their convictions successfully expunged, opening the doors to so many new opportunities. It’s a win-win for both our residents and employers who are building their workforces.”

There are free clean slate programs across the state, including in Detroit and Macomb and St. Clair counties. Wayne County periodically holds expungement fairs.

