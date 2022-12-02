Treasure hunter’s gold discovery leads to torturous legal odyssey
Man accused of peeping into child's bedroom window in Wixom charged

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Wixom — A Northville man accused of peeping into the bedroom window of a child Tuesday has been charged, police said.

Michael Kenneth Nordstrom, 54, was arraigned Wednesday in Novi's 52-1 District Court on a charge of resisting and obstruction of a police officer, a two-year felony, as well as a misdemeanor charge of being a disorderly person-window peeper, officials said.

Nordstrom

A magistrate set his bond at $20,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for Wednesday.

Police said officers were called at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Meadowwood Park Apartments near 12 Mile Road and Grand River Avenue for a report of a suspicious person looking into windows.

The caller told police she saw an older white male who was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and jeans looking into her child's bedroom window. She said the man ran away when he saw her.

Officers arrived and found a man matching the description the caller gave. They approached, but the man ran away to a nearby subdivision. Police gave chase but lost the suspect.

A Novi Police Department canine unit was brought in and located the suspect, who they identified as Nordstrom.

