Man, woman shot, wounded while driving in Southfield

Southfield — A man and a woman were wounded late Thursday after being shot at while in a vehicle traveling on Ten Mile, police said.

The shooting happened at about 11:15 p.m. in the area of Ten Mile and Greenfield roads, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation, the two were in a vehicle heading east on Ten Mile when a suspect shot at them.

The woman, a Detroit resident, suffered a wound to her left leg while the man, a Dearborn resident, was shot in his right arm and lower left thigh, police said. None of the injuries were life-threatening and both were taken to a hospital to be treated.

Investigators said they have pinpointed a suspect, who is known to one of the victims.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect to call detectives at (248) 796-5500.

