Man charged for allegedly making antisemitic, racist threats at Bloomfield Twp. temple

A Dearborn man has been charged with ethnic intimidation for allegedly making antisemitic and racist threats to young children, parents and security at a preschool and synagogue in Bloomfield Township on Friday morning.

Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, was charged Sunday with two counts of ethnic intimidation by Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.

“Anti-semitic and racist threats or ethnic intimidation of any kind, will not be tolerated in our community, and every such incident will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” McDonald said in a press release Sunday. “Our office created Oakland County’s first Hate Crimes Unit a little over a year ago to give us the resources needed to call out, investigate and prosecute these serious crimes.”

Chokr was taken into custody by the Dearborn Police Department, and will remain in Dearborn's custody until his arraignment, the release said.

