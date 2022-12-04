22-year-old woman found dead in Pontiac after report of shots fired

A 22-year-old woman is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was found in front of a home on the 300 block of West Columbia Avenue, the sheriff's office said Sunday in a news release.

Officials were unable to release where she was from but believed she was connected to both Pontiac and Detroit, according to the sheriff's office.

Police were called at 4:22 a.m. after receiving a report about shots fired, the department said. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police did not release further information on the woman's identity or on any potential leads they had in the crime.

They encouraged those who might have information to come forward with tips, offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan can be reached at 1-800-773-2587, also known as 1-800-SPEAK UP. Tips can also be submitted online at the Crime Stoppers website.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, the sheriff's department said.