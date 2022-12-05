Teen who asked state trooper for help arrested with gun in Hazel Park

A 14-year-old Detroit boy who asked a Michigan State Police trooper for help over the weekend was arrested after the same trooper found the teen was carrying a gun in the waistband of his pants, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the interaction happened around 9:25 p.m. Sunday in the area of 8 Mile and Russell in Hazel Park. A trooper stopped when he was approached by the 14-year-old. The teen asked the trooper for help with figuring out the Detroit Department of Transportation bus schedule.

After the trooper and the teen could not determine when the next bus would arrive, the trooper offered the boy a ride, which he accepted.

The trooper asked the teen if he could pat him down before he was allowed to get into the patrol vehicle and the boy agreed, officials said.

They said the trooper found a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun in the teen's waistband. He arrested the teen for carrying a concealed weapon. The boy was later released to his parents while the county prosecutor's office reviews the case.

