Local synagogue leaders on threats after weekend arrest: 'We feel it'

Myesha Johnson

The Detroit News

Metro Detroit's Jewish community remains on high alert after a man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly making antisemitic threats outside a Bloomfield Township synagogue.

Synagogue leaders say they'll continue to monitor security protocols and possibly upgrade them, though they declined to be specific about what is in place.

"It is sad that the (weekend) occurrence is one of an ongoing stream of occurrences in this country," said Shira Shapiro, executive of Congregation Beth Shalom in Oak Park. "We feel it. We have a set of security protocols and we'll continue to maintain them and upgrade them."

Shapiro's comments come after a Dearborn man was charged Sunday with two counts of ethnic intimidation by Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, is accused of making antisemitic and racist threats to young children, parents and security at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills on Friday morning.

Ethnic intimidation is a felony punishable by a maximum of two years in prison and a fine of $5,000.

Some community members questioned how Bloomfield Township arrested the suspect, some even saying officers "fist-bumped" him when he was pulled over during a traffic stop. In a news release Sunday, Bloomfield Township said they used "de-escalation techniques to (defuse) the subject."

"We are unable to comment on the specific investigative techniques, but we were able to assess that subsequent to the traffic stop (of the suspect), the suspect would not be an imminent threat to the community," said Bloomfield Township police.

Antisemitic incidents have been on the rise across the country. The Anti-Defamation League noted 220 incidents of white supremacy propaganda through November in Michigan compared with 150 in 2021, said Carolyn Normandin, ADL Michigan regional director, in November. Antisemitic incidents in Michigan last year totaled a record 112; 2022 figures could surpass them, Normandin said.

Sari Shapiro Cicurel, a Metro Detroit public relations professional who represents many Jewish nonprofits and Jewish owned family-businesses, said there's a perception that antisemitism happens elsewhere with celebrities such as Kanye West.

"It's so sad," she said.

At Congregation Beth Shalom, Shapiro said they continue to be careful.

"We're following our security protocols and we're guided by the federal government and our community committee on security," she said. "We're always on high alert."