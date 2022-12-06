Reward offered for tips on fatal shooting Sunday in Pontiac

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed a woman found Sunday in Pontiac, officials said.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced the reward Tuesday. It also identified the victim as Ikiyonna Roselle-Goans, 22.

According to authorities, Roselle-Goans was found lying on a sidewalk near a home in the 300 block of W. Columbia Ave. in Pontiac. She was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Sheriff’s deputies were called at 4:22 a.m. Sunday to the location for a report of shots fired.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez