Girl, 9, dies after crash Tuesday on Southfield Fwy.

A 9-year-old girl was killed in a crash involving a box truck Tuesday on the Southfield Freeway in Southfield, officials said.

The crash happened at about 7:40 p.m. on the freeway near Eight Mile Road, according to Michigan State Police.

Authorities said a passenger vehicle was traveling south on the freeway with a blown-out tire. The driver was traveling at a slow speed with the vehicle's hazard lights on, trying to make it to the Eight Mile exit, they said. A box truck that was also traveling south on the freeway rear-ended the car.

State police said the passenger vehicle's driver and a passenger in the front seat were taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

However, a 9-year-old girl who was in the back seat of the vehicle was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Investigators said the girl was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Officials said the box truck's driver was also taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. His blood was also drawn for analysis due to suspected narcotics impairment.

State police said the investigation is ongoing.

