WB I-696 closed at I-275 due to fatal crash

A 40-year-old Troy man is dead after trying to pass a semi-truck in a construction and rolling over his car early Wednesday morning on westbound Interstate 696 at 275.

Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 5:50 a.m. for a report of a rollover crash on the interstate near Halstead Road. They arrived and found a driver trapped in a vehicle that was on fire. Troopers worked on freeing the motorist.

After getting him out of the vehicle, the 40-year-old Troy man was pronounced dead.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of the rolled-over vehicle was at fault. He had been in the left lane attempting to pass a semi-truck in a construction area. The left lane was closed merging traffic to the right, police said.

The driver tried to pass the semi before the lane closure, merged to the right, and crashed into the semi before rolling over into a ditch.

Officials said the freeway will be closed while they investigate. Motorists should expect major delays in the area and they should seek alternate routes.

