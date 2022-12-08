Additional charges filed against Oakland Co. doctor

A physician affiliated with youth hockey in Metro Detroit now faces 21 total criminal charges due to reports of sexual abuse, after the Oakland County Prosecutor's office filed two more charges Wednesday.

In the new charges, Dr. Zvi Levran, 66, is accused of having sexually assaulted a 30-year-old male in December of 2020, resulting in a fourth degree criminal sexual conduct charge. Like in a few of the previous charges, the incident is reported to have happened at Levran’s home in Farmington Hills.

Levran also faces a second degree criminal sexual conduct charge for the reported assault of a 14 year old boy in 2018.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's office reports that in both cases, Levran’s initial contact with the victims was through youth hockey.

Levran's main form of contact with kids and adults involved in the criminal case has been through youth hockey programs, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office has been saying throughout the investigation.

Levran is in custody in the Oakland County Jail with multiple bonds exceeding $2,000,000 in total, according to the prosecutor's office.

Since late October, when Dr. Zvi Levran was first given criminal sexual conduct charges due to reports that he sexually assaulted a 19-year-old man during a medical examination, additional reports have come in to the Farmington Hills Police hotline.

The tipline has gotten reports from communities around Michigan, Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King said during a news conference on the case in November, as well as outside the state in Minnesota, Georgia, California, North Carolina, Arizona and Canada.

Anyone with reports of criminal activity by Levran is encouraged to call the Farmington Hills Police Hotline at 248-871-2610.

