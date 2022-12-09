Crumbleys ask for lower bond to get out of jail

The parents of the teen charged in a deadly Oxford High School shooting spree last year have filed a court motion that requests they be let out of jail in their involuntary manslaughter case until their trial next year.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of four Oxford High teenagers killed in the shooting: Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Justin Shilling, 17. In October, their son, Ethan Crumbley, confessed to killing the students on Nov. 30, 2021, and injuring six other students and a teacher.

James and Jennifer Crumbley have been described by prosecutors as grossly negligent in their care of their son, who was 15 at the time of shootings. Ethan reportedly asked his parents to provide him with psychiatric counseling because he was hearing voices and having hallucinations. Instead, investigators say, they bought him a handgun as an early Christmas present and took him to a shooting range to learn how to fire the weapon.

Defense attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman on Wednesday filed motions with Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews describing the $500,000 bond for each of their clients as excessive and unwarranted. The Crumbleys want the judge to lower their bonds, which would allow them to be released from jail pending trial, along with conditions such as GPS tethers so their whereabouts could be monitored.

The Crumbleys have been in jail since their arrest last December at a friend's Detroit art studio, where investigators believe they were temporarily hiding before fleeing the area. Law enforcement went on a hours-long manhunt for the Crumbleys before they were found.

The Crumbley's have made at least five previous attempts to have their bond amount lowered.

Attorneys said neither Crumbley parent had any assaultive offenses or a criminal history and were now both unemployed and had to sell their house in Oxford to pay legal fees. They said their clients were only at the studio because they had received threats at their home and intended to turn themselves into authorities for arraignment on the charges when they were taken into custody.

"The prosecution has advanced an inaccurate narrative to make the Crumbleys sound like they were fleeing prior to their arrest," the attorneys say in the motion.

"The Crumbleys had plenty of time to flee to other states where they have family, and simply didn't do that. Instead, they secured counsel and stayed in Michigan," the motion said.

In November, the Michigan Supreme Court sent the involuntary manslaughter case back to the Court of Appeals to determine if there was sufficient evidence for them to stand trial. The Court of Appeals rejected in September an appeal that sought a stay on their case and called for evidence such as their son's journals and text message be considered inadmissible.

“This is a big deal because, in theory, the Court of Appeals could dismiss the entire case if they feel there is not enough evidence that the parents’ conduct caused the deaths of the Oxford students,” Birmingham defense lawyer Wade Fink told The Detroit News.