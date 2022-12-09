Farmington Hills police seek tips on possible stranger danger incident

Farmington Hills police plan to step up patrols around local bus stops after a man approached a girl and a boy this week and offered them candy from his car on Wednesday.

The man is described as White and about 60 years old, according to police. He was driving a dark-colored, four-door sedan.

Police said the first incident happened at about 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Polo Club Apartments near Nine Mile Road and Haggerty Road. They said the man approached a 12-year-old girl as she walked home from her school bus stop.

The girl's parents told officers the man stopped his vehicle near their daughter and offered her candy. They said she declined and walked away. They also said she saw the man approach another child, a boy, and offer him candy. The boy also declined the offer and walked away.

Officials said they are increasing police patrols in the area and around school bus stops across the city after the incident.

Anyone with information about the man or the incident should call the Farmington Hills Police Department's Command Desk at (248) 871-2610.

