Jewish community to hold security forum after antisemitic incidents

Michigan's oldest Jewish congregation will host a security forum this week to discuss the Jewish community's next steps to secure safety after a spate of antisemitic incidents.

The "Forum on Security, Antisemitism and Law Enforcement in Jewish Detroit" is organized by the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit and will take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Temple Beth El, 7400 Telegraph in Bloomfield Hills.

It's being held at the same synagogue where a Dearborn man allegedly made racist threats to parents dropping off their kids at its preschool last week. Hassan Chokr was later charged with ethnic intimidation, a felony.

The Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit noted on its site that this forum's purpose is to "learn more about our response to antisemitic threats and other security concerns, including the recent incident at Temple Beth El."

The forum is open to community members and will include a debrief of the incident that occurred at the synagogue by James Gallagher, Bloomfield Township's police chief, and Karen McDonald, Oakland County's prosecutor.

The Anti-Defamation League's regional director, Carolyn Normandin, will give an update on antisemitism and Gary Sikorski, director of a Jewish security company, also will give a briefing.

In addition, community members will have the chance to ask local law enforcement questions regarding safety and protection.