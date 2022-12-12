Police investigating ATM heist at Baymont Inn in Royal Oak Township

Michigan State Police are investigating an incident in which several individuals used a vehicle Saturday night to pull an ATM out of the wall of a hotel lobby in Royal Oak Township.

The individuals entered the lobby of the Baymont Inn at 11000 West 8 Mile Road, attached chains to the ATM and used a white Jeep to pull it out of the wall, according to state police.

The robbery occurred at approximately 9:45 p.m. Saturday night, the Michigan State Police said Sunday in a Twitter post.

"At this time it is undetermined how much money was in the ATM," state police said on Twitter.

The group of suspects in this heist are believed to be responsible for another theft in Royal Oak Township, as well as numerous thefts in Detroit, state police said.

Anyone who has information about this case is encouraged to call Michigan State Police at 855-642-4847 or submit any anonymous tip at michigan.gov/michtip.

