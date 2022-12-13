Lotto ticket worth $3.73M sold Saturday in Oakland Co.

The Detroit News

The winning ticket for Saturday's $3.73 million Lotto 47 jackpot was sold in Oakland County, officials said.

The sole ticket that matched the game's winning numbers — 04-07-08-18-25-35 — was purchased at the Sunoco gas station at 7650 Ortonville Road in Clarkston, they said.

The winner should call the Lottery’s Player Relations Division at (844) 887-6836 and press option $2 to set up an appointment to claim the prize. Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.

Michigan Lottery officials said Saturday's jackpot is the seventh Lotto 47 prize won this year.