Probation, community service for Oakland Co. woman convicted of stealing from vet

A Bloomfield Hills woman charged with stealing from an elderly military veteran has been sentenced, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced Tuesday.

Margaret Risdon, 62, had been convicted of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult between $50,000 and $100,000, a 15-year felony, records show.

On Monday, Judge David M. Cohen of the 6th Circuit Court sentenced her to three years’ probation and 100 hours of community service. Risdon also was ordered to work a part-time job and pay $72,843 in restitution to the victim’s estate, officials said in a statement.

"Protecting our most vulnerable populations is one of my top priorities," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Tuesday. "I appreciate the hard work done by investigators at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the dedication of my prosecutors who relentlessly pursue those who target our state’s most vulnerable adults."

An attorney listed as representing Risdon did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Risdon was charged in 2020 following an investigation the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs launched after the victim raised concerns someone was stealing from him. The matter was referred to the Michigan Department of Attorney General.

Authorities allege that between November 2016 and July 2017, Risdon wrote checks from the victim’s bank account to herself and her business, Electronic Creations, totaling nearly $56,800 and made ATM withdrawals totaling more than $16,000. She also was accused of depositing checks into her bank account.

Risdon did not have power of attorney for the victim, who was disabled and resided in nursing homes and hospitals, or serve as his guardian or conservator, investigators reported.

She also failed to file state income tax returns to account for the nearly $72,000 taken from the victim.