Oxford school board selects outsider as interim leader

For the first time since the Nov. 30, 2021, school shooting, an outsider will take the helm of Oxford Community Schools as it navigates its three-year recovery plan and defends against multiple civil lawsuits stemming from the attack.

Oxford Community Schools hired Vickie L. Markavitch as interim superintendent until June 30 as it works to rebuild trust in the community and implement a recovery plan with beefed up security after the shooting killed four students.

The former superintendent of the Oakland Schools intermediate district from 2004-15, Markavitch was hired Tuesday by the board of education at its regular meeting. She starts Jan. 9.

Markavitch said she would earn $800 a day and would receive a $2,500 a month housing allowance because she currently lives on the southwest side of the state.

Markavitch attended Tuesday's meeting and said she was delighted to be pulled out of retirement for the post, in which she said she will serve for six months. She watched a program recognizing students for academic and athletic achievements.

"Seeing the children here tonight, that is what it is all about," Markavitch said.

Markavitch said she believes the school board will conduct a spring search for a permanent superintendent.

“Oxford is an excellent district and it is recovering from a tragedy for which there are no words,” Markavitch said after the meeting. “I have great empathy for what this district, this community and these folks have gone through. I’ve come to see if I can be of help. There are almost 6,000 students coming to this school every day. They need to have an excellent education program. And they need to be physical, socially, emotionally safe.”

Parent Andrea Jones said the superintendent must come from outside the district.

"We must expand the circle," Jones said.

Board president Dan D’Alessandro he was pleased to hear Markavitch's name.

"From the first 10 minutes of talking to Vickie, it was an eye opener. It's everything we need in our district at this time. I couldn’t be more pleased,"

The board approved the contract 6-0.

Markavitch replaces interim Superintendent Anita Qonja-Collins, who was appointed to the post after the sudden retirement of former Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver was announced on Nov. 22.

Qonja-Collins was an assistant superintendent of elementary instruction before she was appointed interim superintendent.

Weaver said he has been placed on a medical leave through next year. Weaver, who has not been at the last two school board meetings, said his medical leave begins on Wednesday and his resignation would be effective Feb. 21.

Weaver, a 19-year district employee, said he will continue to participate in the district's independent review of the Nov. 30 attack, led by Guidepost Solutions, and any responsibilities he has in legal proceedings.

Killed in the attack inside Oxford High School were Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling. Six other students and one teacher were injured.

