State police probe Tuesday shooting on I-696 in Farmington Hills

Farmington Hills ― Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday on Interstate 696 at Farmington Road.

Troopers received a call about the incident at about 8 p.m., officials said Wednesday.

The caller told police that a red Chevrolet Equinox and a white Dodge Ram 2500 pickup were involved. He was driving in the middle left lane of I-696 when he saw the pickup truck in front of him and the SUV in the left lane.

He also told them as the three vehicles approached the Farmington Road overpass, the truck abruptly changed lanes in front of the Equinox. Immediately after, the caller said he heard "popping" noises followed by what sounded like metal striking metal, according to authorities.

The pickup truck's driver called 911 to report he just had been shot at while traveling west on I-696 near Farmington Rd. in the left lane. The victim said the shots came from behind him. He also said he got over to the side of the freeway and got the license plate number of the vehicle from where he believed the shots came, the Equinox.

State police responded and examined the truck. They found damage to the pickup's rear window and windshield. Troopers also searched the area for evidence and found a shell casing.

Investigators located the red Equinox and interviewed its driver. They examined the vehicle and found no bullet holes or damage.

Both vehicles were towed to the Michigan State Police post to be examined once a search warrant is obtained.

