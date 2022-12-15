Royal Oak police arrest woman after car chase ends in Detroit crash

A Holly woman who led police on a multi-city car chase early Thursday morning has been arrested after crashing her car on Detroit's east side.

Michigan State Police troopers and Royal Oak police officers are investigating the incident, which began at about 1 a.m. on Crooks Road near West 14 Mile Road in Royal Oak, according to authorities.

A Royal Oak police officer pulled a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe over for a traffic violation, but the driver fled and the chase began, officials said.

The Tahoe sped west along 14 Mile towards Coolidge Highway where it turned north and entered the city of Troy. The SUV then sped north on Coolidge before turning onto eastbound Big Beaver Road.

Royal Oak police officers deployed devices to flatten the SUV's tires in the area of Big Beaver and Crooks roads. The devices worked and more than one of the fleeing vehicle's tires was deflated, but the Tahoe continued fleeing.

Police said the suspect vehicle turned onto southbound Interstate 75 and continued traveling. It exited at McNichols Road in Detroit and went west until arriving at Woodward Avenue. Once at Woodward, the SUV turned onto the avenue's northbound lanes and then tried to turn onto eastbound Seven Mile where it crashed into a vehicle that had stopped for a red light.

A Royal Oak police officer approached the vehicle and tried to arrest the driver, later identified as a 46-year-old Holly woman, but she ignored his commands. She tried to drive away again, but the SUV fishtailed and put the officer's life in immediate danger. The officer responded by firing his gun at the vehicle, authorities said.

The Tahoe drove off but then stopped at Seven Mile and John R. Police then took the woman into custody. They also identified a passenger in the SUV as her 24-year-old son.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident should call the Royal Oak Police Department at (248) 246-3500.

