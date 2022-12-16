Holocaust museum waives admission fees to 'stand up to hatred'

Farmington Hills — The Zekelman Holocaust Center is waiving its admission fees through the end of 2022 in an effort to "develop tools to raise awareness, educate and empower, and to stand up to hatred, antisemitism and genocide," museum officials said in a Friday press release.

"Today, not only is there a rise in antisemitism, there is a decline in living testimony as there is a time that is approaching when Holocaust survivors will no longer be with us," museum officials said. "The (museum's) content focuses on Holocaust victims’ and survivors’ personal stories to help visitors understand how the Holocaust happened and how we may prevent future genocides."

The museum on Orchard Lake Road, Michigan's largest Holocaust museum, normally charges $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and college students and $5 for students for admission to the museum that includes the exhibit "To Paint is to Live: The Artwork of Erich Lichtblau-Leskly," which has been extended until April 30.

The exhibit "provides a unique insight into Lichtblau-Leskly’s experiences while in a concentration camp," the release said.

The Holocaust museum's decision to waive admission fees comes just weeks after a Dearborn man was accused of making antisemitic and racist threats outside a Bloomfield Hills synagogue.

Hassan Yehia Chokr was charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation earlier this month after prosecutors say he yelled threats outside Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills. Chokr, 35, also faces separate assault and federal charges for allegedly lying on a firearm form.

According to the Anti-Defamation League's annual "Audit of Antisemetic Incidents," there were 2,717 antisemetic occurrences in the United States last year. That's a 34% increase from the 2,026 incidents tabulated in 2020 and the highest number on record since ADL began tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979, according to the report.

"In 2021, there were 525 logged incidents at Jewish institutions such as synagogues, Jewish community centers, and Jewish schools, an increase of 61% from 327 in 2020," the report said, adding that 413 were incidents of harassment, 101 involved vandalism and 11 were assaults.

