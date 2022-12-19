Holly woman who led police on chase from Royal Oak to Detroit charged

The Holly woman who led Royal Oak police on a multi-city car chase Thursday and was arrested after crashing her car on Detroit's east side has been charged, officials said Monday.

Veronica Shane McClain, 46, was charged Friday in 44th District Court in Royal Oak with several crimes, including third-degree fleeing and eluding police, malicious destruction of police property, resisting arrest, and reckless driving, they said.

A magistrate set her bond at $250,000 and scheduled her next court appearance for next week Tuesday.

If convicted, she faces up to five years in prison for the fleeing and eluding charge, four years for destruction of police property, and two years for resisting arrest. Reckless driving is a 93-day misdemeanor.

Police said McClain has a criminal record that includes receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle and drug possession. They also said she was wanted on arrest warrants for charges including unlawful driving away of a vehicle and prostitution as well as several traffic violations.

McClain was arrested in connection with an incident that began at about 1 a.m. Thursday on Crooks Road near West 14 Mile Road in Royal Oak, according to authorities.

They said she was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe when a Royal Oak police officer pulled her over for a traffic infraction. However, McClain fled and police chased her. The Tahoe sped west along 14 Mile towards Coolidge Highway before it entered the city of Troy, eventually turning on Woodward Avenue. Once at Woodward, it traveled north and then tried to turn onto eastbound Seven Mile where it crashed into a vehicle stopped at a red light.

A Royal Oak police officer approached the vehicle and tried to arrest the driver, later identified as a 46-year-old Holly woman, but she ignored his commands. She tried to drive away again, but the SUV fishtailed and put the officer's life in immediate danger. The officer responded by firing his gun at the vehicle, authorities said.

The Tahoe drove off but then stopped at Seven Mile and John R. Police then took the woman into custody. They also identified a passenger in the SUV as her 24-year-old son.

No injuries were reported.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez